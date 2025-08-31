Michigan football kicked off the 2025 season with a strong 34-17 victory over New Mexico at the Big House on Saturday night. Fans got a glimpse of the Wolverines’ new-look offense led by freshman quarterback Bryce Underwood and an impressive running game by Justice Haynes. But off the gridiron, another sports star caught some attention. Jack Hughes, the NHL star from the New Jersey Devils, was spotted taking in the game.

Jack Hughes is in the house for the @UMichFootball season opener 〽️ pic.twitter.com/DBjJ0YAADz — Big Ten Network (@BigTenNetwork) August 31, 2025 Expand Tweet

The Wolverines started hot, with Bryce Underwood showcasing why he was the No. 1 overall recruit in his class by throwing three touchdown passes. Underwood just confirmed all the concerns New Mexico's head coach had about facing him all week. Haynes powered the promising ground attack, rushing for 159 yards and three scores to keep the defense honest. Michigan’s defense made crucial plays, including interceptions and key stops, to secure a confident win in front of their home crowd.

Meanwhile, Jack Hughes, better known for his electrifying play on the ice, was watching the Wolverines from the stands. Hughes, 24, is a standout center and alternate captain for the Devils. Drafted first overall in 2019, he quickly established himself as a franchise cornerstone. Last season, Hughes had a career year, tallying a franchise-record 99 points and leading the Devils to one of their best records in years. Known for his speed, puck skills, and playmaking ability, Hughes is a player who can change the momentum of a game in an instant with his creativity and vision.

So why is an NHL star watching college football in Ann Arbor? Hughes grew up a sports enthusiast in the Midwest, and Michigan football has a massive regional fanbase that crosses sports lines. He also shares a competitive spirit that resonates with the grit and passion displayed on the football field.

Seeing Hughes at the game added an extra layer of excitement to Michigan’s season opener. The Wolverines came out of the gate strong as they look to make a return to national title contention. And having a pro sports star from a different playing field appreciate their effort? That’s just icing on the cake.

As Michigan heads deeper into the 2025 season, they’ll carry the energy from Saturday’s win and the watchful eyes of fans, including Jack Hughes, who knows what it takes to compete at an elite level. Whether on ice or turf, greatness demands focus, and that’s exactly what Michigan showed in its season debut.