The Michigan football program has faced numerous challenges over the last three seasons. One of the biggest issues involved Connor Stalions and the alleged sign-stealing scandal he allegedly led. Michigan won a national championship that same year despite the ongoing scandal. Stalions was given an eight-year show-cause for his involvement, but he recently appealed; however, the appeal was declined.

Yahoo Sports' Ross Dellenger reported that the Division I Infractions Appeals Committee denied the Stalions' appeal. The committee affirmed all findings from a two-year investigation into impermissible scouting activities that occurred between the 2021 and 2023 seasons.

“Additionally, Mr. Stalions marked for appeal each of the six aggravating factors applied and used in the determination that the case was an aggravated case for him,” the press release stated. “However, Mr. Stalions did not specifically outline arguments regarding these aggravating factors in his appeal submissions.”

Stalions was a former defensive analyst for the Michigan football program. He was accused of directing a scheme in which he purchased tickets to future opponents’ games and arranged for sideline signs to be recorded.

However, in his appeal, Stalions argued there were procedural errors in how the investigation began and claimed the NCAA misapplied its scouting bylaw. The appeals committee determined he did not sufficiently outline arguments addressing aggravating factors and denied the appeal.

The stiff penalty imposed on Stalions prevents him from working in any role involving athletes at an NCAA school through 2033, unless an institution successfully petitions to hire him. Any such hire would also trigger a mandatory one-year suspension.

It is worth noting that Stalions was not the only party to receive a significant penalty in the case. Former Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh received a 10-year show-cause penalty. The penalty has decreased, and Harbaugh has excelled in the NFL with the Los Angeles Chargers.

The NCAA fined Michigan tens of millions of dollars and suspended then-head coach Sherrone Moore for three games following the verdict.