There have been a slew of free agent signings in Major League Baseball this winter, as teams prepare for the 2026 season. Despite that fact, there is still a lot of talent out there looking for a home. According to a new report, one relief pitcher is getting a ton of interest.

“Clubs still seeking back-end bullpen help don’t have many proven options to choose from, with Pete Fairbanks the clear-cut No. 1 choice. Fairbanks has drawn interest from a number of clubs and, according to sources, has at least one team aggressively pursuing him. Given the lack of competition on the market – Luke Weaver is the next-best option – Fairbanks should be able to take his time before making a decision,” Mark Feinsand wrote for MLB.com.

Fairbanks worked in the Tampa Bay Rays bullpen during the 2025 season, acting as closer. He posted 27 saves, while working in more than 60 innings. Fairbanks also picked up four victories.

The Rays finished the 2025 season missing the playoffs. Tampa Bay had a 77-85 record.

Pete Fairbanks has plenty of suitors in MLB

There are lots of clubs looking for some help in the bullpen this offseason. While Feinsand reported that one team in particular has been pushing hard for Fairbanks, the writer didn't say who that team was.

A team that could use Fairbanks is the Philadelphia Phillies, according to The Phillies Show host Jim Salisbury.

“They would like to address that setup area … somebody you could use in the seventh and eighth inning from the right side, someone who's tough on right-handers …” Salisbury said earlier in December on the show Foul Territory. “A guy like [Pete] Fairbanks would make a lot of sense, depending on where they are budget-wise.”

Fairbanks is one of the last remaining free agents with lots of experience as a closer. He had a 2.83 ERA in 2025. A number of other free agent relievers signed new deals with teams, including Devin Williams and Kenley Jansen.

Time will tell where Fairbanks lands this offseason. Tampa Bay is not expected to be an option moving forward for the reliever.