The Dallas Cowboys have fallen back to Earth in recent weeks, first losing to the Detroit Lions on the road and then falling to the Minnesota Vikings at home on Sunday to effectively end their chances of contending for the playoffs this season. The losing skid comes just weeks after Dallas was riding high, having knocked off the Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs within the span of five days to suddenly resurrect their season.

Wide receiver George Pickens was quiet in both the Lions loss and the Vikings loss, causing some to wonder if team owner Jerry Jones may reconsider wanting to keep him around long-term.

However, Jones recently assured fans that this was not the case.

“Jerry Jones was asked on @1053thefan if the last two games change his interest in wanting to bring George Pickens back. ‘No,'” reported Joseph Hoyt of the Dallas Morning News on X, formerly Twitter.

Article Continues Below

Pickens has been a revelation for the Cowboys this year since being acquired from the Pittsburgh Steelers over the summer, combining with CeeDee Lamb to turn Dallas into arguably the most lethal passing attack in the NFL, led by Dak Prescott at the quarterback position.

Dallas fans will certainly be happy to see that Jones is not letting two rough games compromise his vision for Pickens as a member of the team moving forward.

In any case, the Cowboys will next take the field on Sunday afternoon for a home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at 1:00 pm ET.