The Los Angeles Rams have a showdown on Thursday Night Football, and it seemed likely they would be without Davante Adams. However, the injury update points to a game-time decision versus the Seahawks, according to a post on X by Stu Jackson.

“Sean McVay says they're not ruling Davante Adams (hamstring) or anyone else yet for Thursday Night Football vs. Seahawks. Indicated they would take those decisions all the way up to game time.”

It makes sense that the Rams would want the Seahawks to spend time preparing as if Adams would be on the field. So, it’s possible that’s all this is.

Rams WR Davante Adams battling hamstring injury

Adams remained optimistic about the possibility of playing, according to sports.mynorthwest.com.

“(Adams) was optimistic, talking to him,” McVay said. “He knows his body really well. … We’ll see what that means. I can’t imagine that’s good for Thursday with just the short amount of time, but I certainly wouldn’t rule him out quite yet. But it didn’t look good.”

Quarterback Matthew Stafford said the team needs Adams on the field. That's especially true with the Seahawks on the other side of the ball and the magnitude of this game.

“[Adams is] a huge part of our offense,” Stafford said. “A guy that’s put it in the end zone a bunch for us this year. That’ll be a tough one. I don’t know the extent of it. Didn’t look like it was a good one. Feel so tough for him. He’s been a warrior for us all year, really.”

The Rams and Seahawks both enter the game with records of 11-3. The winner will have the inside track to the No. 1 seed for the NFC playoffs. A lot of NFL observers have given the Rams the nod, but that's based on the way their offense has been performing under Stafford's MVP-level season. But if Adams can't go, will Stafford's numbers falter.

Adams offered a near-invisible performance against the Seahawks the first time around. He received eight targets, but caught one pass for one yard.