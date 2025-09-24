The Michigan Wolverines secured their first Big Ten win of the season, grinding out a 30-27 victory over Nebraska on the road. Michigan now sits at 3-1 overall, with the only blemish on its record coming against Oklahoma.

While the final score suggested a nail-biter, Michigan controlled much of the contest and likely could have won by multiple possessions. Acting head coach Biff Poggi stressed that point to his players at halftime, reminding them that despite a tied score after Nebraska’s Hail Mary, the Wolverines were physically dominating the game.

Brice Marich of 247 Sports noted that defensive lineman Enow Etta offered a lighter postgame perspective. Etta said seeing Poggi dance in the locker room after the win instantly reminded him of Jim Harbaugh, Michigan’s former head coach.

Etta even joked that he hoped Poggi got his cigar and ice cream after the celebration, keeping alive the Harbaugh-era quirks that once defined the Wolverines’ culture.

Michigan’s win came with moments of frustration. Dropped passes by Semaj Morgan and Channing Goodwin early forced Michigan to settle for field goals instead of touchdowns.

Poggi’s decision not to call a timeout late in the first half also backfired, setting up Nebraska’s miracle play to tie things before the break. Still, the Wolverines responded with resilience. A long, clock-chewing drive in the fourth quarter sealed the victory, proving the team could finish under pressure.

The Wolverines enter their bye week with areas to address before returning to action.

Article Continues Below

Head coach Sherrone Moore, who was absent during the Nebraska game due to a self-imposed suspension tied to NCAA penalties, admitted the program has room for improvement. Specifically, he pointed out drops as the biggest issue to fix before Michigan faces Wisconsin on October 4.

Michigan fans know the expectations remain sky-high. The Wolverines won the national championship in 2023 but have been shadowed by the fallout from the sign-stealing scandal that implicated Harbaugh and former analyst Connor Stalions.

With Moore looking to stabilize the program, the presence of Poggi has given the team a steady hand, and at least in the eyes of players like Etta, a reminder of the energy Harbaugh once brought.

As Michigan heads into the heart of its Big Ten schedule, the Nebraska win was less about style points and more about proving toughness.

And if Poggi’s celebratory dancing keeps morale high, the Wolverines may have just found a little piece of Harbaugh’s magic as they chase another playoff berth.