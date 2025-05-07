The Michigan football team won the national championship back in 2023, and a big reason for the team’s success was NFL talent. Looking back on that team now, numerous key players and coaches are now in the pros. None were more important than head coach Jim Harbaugh and JJ McCarthy.

After the Michigan football team captured the 2023 national title, JJ McCarthy and Jim Harbaugh both departed for the NFL. McCarthy is now the QB for the Minnesota Vikings, and Harbaugh is the head coach of the Los Angeles Chargers. This year, the two of them will go up against each other.

“A beloved son, JJ,” Harbaugh said during an appearance on the Rich Eisen Show. “That’s one, yeah, it’ll be nostalgic now, but I know once we gotta … I’m just envisioning playing. He’s a tremendous competitor. It’s great. You get a little nostalgic about it, and just so happy for each and every one of the guys. And now you’re talking about long and trusting friendships.”

The date of the 2025 Chargers-Vikings matchup has not been determined yet, but that is a game that every Michigan fan will have circled on their calendar. Harbaugh obviouly wants to take down his former QB, but he knows that Vikings fans are going to like what they see from McCarthy this year.

“Vikings fans are going to be really happy, as well, with JJ McCarthy,” Harbaugh added.

Harbaugh had a very successful first year back in the NFL as he took the previously 5-12 Chargers to the playoffs. They ended up losing in the first round against the Houston Texans, but it was still a step in the right direction.

McCarthy was unfortunately unable to play during his first year in the NFL after suffering an injury during preseason. However, he is expected to earn the starting job ahead of the 2025 season.

JJ McCarthy and Jim Harbaugh are two of the most legendary Michigan men to ever come through the Michigan football program. They formed a special bond in Ann Arbor, but this season, they will be competitors.