Few teams could have gone through what Michigan football went through this season and still be as successful as the Wolverines were. Michigan capped off an undefeated season with its 15th win in the College Football Playoff title game, trouncing the Washington Huskies, 34-13.

Despite head coach Jim Harbaugh being suspended for half of Michigan's regular season games and widespread media coverage surrounding the program's sign-stealing scandal, the Wolverines won the last game of the season.

Rather than allowing the outside noise to get in the way of the team's goals, Michigan took their licks and ran with them.

“It fueled us,” Michigan defensive tackle Mason Graham said, per Heather Dinich. “Everything that we've been through, everything they tried to do to us, tried to discredit everything we did this season. Winning this game solidifies we're that team. … Coach Harbaugh's on the plane and he doesn't even get to go to our game against Penn State. Our back's been against the wall, but this team's different.”

Graham, who recorded three tackles against Washington, was just one cog in the scariest and outright best defense in the country for Michigan. The Wolverines held the Huskies to 301 total yards on offense and allowed only one touchdown. Washington was a combined 4-for-19 on third and fourth down.

Asterisk or not, Wolverines are champs

Much will be said about the 2023 Michigan football season and the college football season as a whole. Whether you think it was deserved or not, Michigan proved it was the best team in college football the entire season and didn’t need its head coach or stolen signs to do it.

It'd be foolish for opposing fans to think that other programs aren’t stealing signs. Maybe that doesn’t make it right, but it's unfair to pinpoint Michigan simply because they got “caught.”

Winning games without Harbaugh, including their third consecutive victory over Ohio State, validated Michigan as the best team in the country this season. Arguments will be made and attempts to discredit the Wolverines won’t come and go by the wayside. Harbaugh and Michigan served their time though, and came out on top because of it.