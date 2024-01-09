Few teams could have gone through what Michigan football went through this season and still be as successful as the Wolverines were. Michigan capped off an undefeated season with its 15th win in the College Football Playoff title game, trouncing the Washington Huskies, 34-13.

Despite head coach Jim Harbaugh being suspended for half of Michigan's regular season games and widespread media coverage surrounding the program's sign-stealing scandal, the Wolverines won the last game of the season.

Rather than allowing the outside noise to get in the way of the team's goals, Michigan took their licks and ran with them.

“It fueled us,” Michigan defensive tackle Mason Graham said, per Heather Dinich. “Everything that we've been through, everything they tried to do to us, tried to discredit everything we did this season. Winning this game solidifies we're that team. … Coach Harbaugh's on the plane and he doesn't even get to go to our game against Penn State. Our back's been against the wall, but this team's different.”

Graham, who recorded three tackles against Washington, was just one cog in the scariest and outright best defense in the country for Michigan. The Wolverines held the Huskies to 301 total yards on offense and allowed only one touchdown. Washington was a combined 4-for-19 on third and fourth down.

Asterisk or not, Wolverines are champs

Jim Harbaugh, Michigan football, surrounded by roses, holding Rose Bowl trophy

Much will be said about the 2023 Michigan football season and the college football season as a whole. Whether you think it was deserved or not, Michigan proved it was the best team in college football the entire season and didn’t need its head coach or stolen signs to do it.

It'd be foolish for opposing fans to think that other programs aren’t stealing signs. Maybe that doesn’t make it right, but it's unfair to pinpoint Michigan simply because they got “caught.”

Winning games without Harbaugh, including their third consecutive victory over Ohio State, validated Michigan as the best team in the country this season. Arguments will be made and attempts to discredit the Wolverines won’t come and go by the wayside. Harbaugh and Michigan served their time though, and came out on top because of it.

More NCAA Football News
Brigham Young Cougars head coach Kalani Sitake against the Arizona State Sun Devils at Mountain America Stadium.
Stanford transfer gaining ground amid BYU QB battleBenedetto Vitale ·
North Carolina State Wolfpack receiver KC Concepcion (10) runs the ball against the North Carolina Tar Heels during the second half at Carter-Finley Stadium.
The two transfer portal additions drawing attention ahead of seasonJake Faigus ·
USC football news: Makai Lemon turning heads at fall camp
USC football WR Makai Lemon turning heads at fall campChris Spiering ·
Georgia Bulldogs quarterback Carson Beck (15) throws a pass against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets in the fourth quarter at Sanford Stadium
Hurricanes RB has high praise for Carson Beck after Georgia transferBen Strauss ·
Cedar Rapids Kennedy's Nick Brooks (73) get set before a play during a Class 5A high school football game against Dowling Catholic, Saturday, Aug. 26, 2023, at Kingston Stadium in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. Texas football offensive linesman Nick Brooks, the protector for Arch Manning, returns to practice after injury.
Texas Longhorns get key update on Arch Manning protectorYasmin Edañol ·
UNC football coach Bill Belichick during a press conference inside the Bill Koman Practice Complex
Bill Belichick’s QB competition gets surprising update right before Week 1Benedetto Vitale ·