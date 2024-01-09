Connor Stalions had a perfect reaction to Michigan football winning the national championship over Washington.

The Michigan football team won the national championship for the first time since 1997 by beating Washington last night, and Connor Stalions, the controversial former staffer for the team at the center of the sign stealing scandal that has surfaced over the last few months, posted a simple GIF in response to the win.

It is not a surprise to see Connor Stalions celebrating Michigan football's win over Washington. He was seen in attendance for the team's Rose Bowl victory over Alabama.

Stalions' tweet will undoubtedly garner attention from college football fans. Throughout this scandal, Michigan fans have defended the program, while fans of rival teams have taken aim at the Wolverines, downplaying their success this season.

Jim Harbaugh was suspended for three games for Michigan football this season, but there might be more to come from this in the future. For now, Jim Harbaugh and Michigan are celebrating the national championship win over Washington.

There are a lot of questions regarding surrounding Michigan heading into the offseason, ranging from the sign stealing scandal, to Harbaugh's potential departure for the NFL and the questions regarding how Michigan will reload from a player standpoint next season.

We will have time to figure that out this offseason. The championship will make a lot of these questions or potential departures easier to deal with for Michigan fans, as the program is finally back at the top of college football after struggling to climb that mountain for a long time, including for much of Harbaugh's tenure.