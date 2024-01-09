Michigan football coach Jim Harbaugh stood by his take that Michigan football is innocent.

The Michigan football team silenced countless doubters with a title-clinching win over Washington football in Houston on Monday night. Afterward, the focus shifted to an overshadowed and controversial topic relating to the Wolverines' football team.

Michigan football Coach Jim Harbaugh offered his one and only request to the media for coverage of the team going forward into the next period. The Connor Stalions ‘sign stealing' controversy seemingly behind him, Harbaugh celebrated with his father after knocking off the Huskies by a final score of 34-13 in Texas.

As the media scrutiny intensified and X went wild with anti-Michigan posts under the ‘cheaters' hashtag, Harbaugh decided to double down on this situation involving the alleged scandal that resulted in a multi-game suspension earlier this season, including ‘The Game' against the Ohio State Buckeyes.

Harbaugh Doubles Down on Connor Stalions Stance

The full quote was shared by Andy Staples on X as the Twitter blue-check verified reporter shared Harbaugh's important message for the media and college football world.

“We're innocent,” the Michigan football leader said after the game. “We stood strong and tall because we knew we were innocent.

“I'd just like to point that out.”

Harbaugh's undefeated Michigan football team outgained the Washington football team on the ground by a grand total of 303 yards rushing to 46 for the Huskies.

Huskies running back Dillon Johnson said after the game that he sustained a high ankle sprain, rendering him mostly ineffective against the challengers and ultimate title winners from the Midwest.

Now the focus shifts to Harbaugh's potential NFL future, something Athletic Director Warde Manuel is already focused on according to the latest intel.

Warde Manuel's Thoughts on ‘Harbaugh to NFL' Rumors

Warde Manuel has been Michigan football's athletic director since January 2016.

He's stated recently that he's sticking with Harbaugh as his preferred choice for next season and beyond as the team's coach regardless of the doubters and skeptics of Harbaugh's innocence. With a likely NFL rumor-tinged offseason awaiting, Manuel offered the following quote according to Staples' popular Twitter account after the game.