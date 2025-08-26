With the Michigan football team announcing that Bryce Underwood will be the starting quarterback for the upcoming season, there is no doubt excitement from the fanbase to see what the freshman can do. As Underwood's confidence leads the Michigan football team this season, head coach Sherrone Moore would give insight into when he knew he'd announce the quarterback as the starter.

Being from Michigan, the Wolverines starter comes in at the collegiate level with a lot of praise from high school, being ranked No. 1 in the 2025 recruiting class, as he has a six-foot-four, 228-pound frame. Moore would say to the media that it was halfway through training camp and at a scrimmage where he and the coaching staff agreed that Underwood was the starter, according to Fox College Football.

“About halfway through camp, (we) had a scrimmage,” Moore said. “I think it was the first time we went into the stadium. He made a couple of throws, and I just looked at Chip, and he just nodded at me, and it's like, yeah, I think this is the guy.”

He would even be asked if there has ever been a signal-caller like Underwood before, as he's impressed thoroughly in camp and scrimmages.

“Have I seen a quarterback like him?” Moore continued. “Uh…not that I can imagine. Not that I can think of.”

Michigan football's Bryce Underwood has high projections

Michigan quarterback Bryce Underwood (19) throws at warm up before the spring game at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor on Saturday, April 19, 2025.
Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

While Underwood had been battling Mikey Keene for the Michigan football starting job, the former had stood out in relation to his talent and command of the offense. There's no denying the talent of Underwood, as looking at his scouting report from 247 Sports' Scouting Director Andrew Ivins, he has him projecting as a “multi-year impact player for a College Football Playoff contender.”

“Potential franchise signal caller with the ideal blend of size, arm talent and athleticism,” Ivins wrote. “Exhibited no shortage of field command midway through senior season, which makes sense given resume: over 48 career starts and upwards of 165 touchdowns accounted for. Those numbers are amplified even more by the fact that he’s extremely young for the grade and won’t turn 20 years old until his third year of college.”

“Projects as a multi-year impact player for a College Football Playoff contender that has a chance to eventually emerge as a first-round pick in the NFL Draft with his tools. Might need a semester or two to find his footing, but the ability to hunt big plays and distribute on the move could be hard to keep off the field even if he’s still learning how to dissect complex defenses,” Ivins continued.

At any rate, fans of the Wolverines should be excited for this season and the future of the program, as Underwood will lead them under center for the foreseeable future. No. 14 Michigan opens the season on Saturday against New Mexico.

