Many factors contributed to Michigan's 31-13 loss to USC in Week 7, but its porous defense was not where it needed to be to secure a much-needed victory for its College Football Playoff resume. Head coach Sherrone Moore admitted as much after the fact while doubling down on his vow that the Wolverines will continue to improve.

Specifically, Moore pointed out the team's long-standing tackling issue in the loss. Moore credited USC's game plan and execution, but acknowledged that the Wolverines' defensive woes created most of the opportunities that the Trojans capitalized on.

“They played really well; they executed the times they needed to,” Moore said, via 247 Sports. “We didn't. We didn't tackle very well. We've tackled a lot better, and that was not one of our best tackling performances… We work tackling every day and we didn't execute. We didn't tackle when we needed to, and they did a good job.”

Michigan missed 14 tackles in the loss, according to Pro Football Focus. Many of the Wolverines' missed tackles resulted in big plays from USC's skill players.

Most of Michigan's tackling woes were prevalent in the second half, when it could not contain a third-string walk-on running back. After USC running back Waymond Jordan left the game with an ankle injury, the Wolverines could not stop King Miller, who took 18 carries for 158 yards and a touchdown.

USC did not have a complex game plan, but picked apart Michigan's defense all game. The Trojans' offense relied on simple run schemes and a heavy dosage of screen plays, but that was all it took to rack up 490 total yards.

Michigan's defense a major concern after USC loss

Michigan has had an issue with tackling all season, but USC also exposed fundamental issues in Wink Martindale's defense. The Trojans laid out a perfect road map to beat Martindale's blitz-heavy scheme straightforwardly.

The Wolverines rely heavily on man coverage, which requires their players to win individual battles. Against USC, Michigan struggled to get off blocks, hit gaps in the run game and wrap up tackles, all issues that led to chunk gains from simple plays.

Michigan does not have much time to ponder, as it returns home to face Washington in Week 8. The Wolverines do not have consecutive home games in 2025, forcing them to continue traveling each week.