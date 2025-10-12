The Michigan football team is disappointed after losing a bad game to Big Ten rival USC on Saturday. The Wolverines struggled for most of the game. USC defeated Michigan, 31-13.

Following the contest, Michigan head coach Sherrone Moore is making a bold promise.

“When we land, what are we going to do to get better tomorrow? What are we going to do on Monday as we get back to the team? Sunday, they're off. Let their bodies recover, recuperate. And Sunday, we've got to go attack it. Coaches have got to go attack it right now,” Moore said, per 247Sports.

“There was never any quit in our team. So, we're going to continue to fight.”

Michigan was one of several top 25 teams to lose on Saturday, in college football action. The Wolverines fall to 4-2 on the season, following the loss to USC. Michigan's other loss this campaign was to Oklahoma.

Michigan football is trying to earn a College Football Playoff berth

The Wolverines are looking for their first College Football Playoff bid under Moore. Moore took over after Jim Harbaugh left for the NFL. It hasn't been smooth sailing for Moore, who has had to deal with the aftermath of the Michigan sign-stealing investigation.

Michigan football's head coach is not getting too down following the loss to USC. With two losses though, Michigan's margin for error moving forward is very small.

“We've got a lot of game left. That was six games into the season. We've got six more left. And there's a lot out there. So, I'm not talking about goals or what we need to do. We've got to worry about it tomorrow,” Moore said.

Michigan is led by young quarterback Bryce Underwood. Underwood finished the USC game with 207 passing yards, two touchdowns and an interception.

“So much poise still. Never rattled. Competitive spirit. Competitive energy. Gave him more as the games went on. And he gave more in this game. And he continues to get better and better and better. So, we've got to continue to do that. He'll mature. He'll get better as we go,” Moore said about his quarterback.

Michigan next hosts Washington on Saturday.