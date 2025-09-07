Sherrone Moore and The Michigan football team suffered its first loss of the season on Saturday night on the road against Oklahoma. The Wolverines struggled mightily on offense in the first half, and they were down 14-0 at the break. At the end of first half, Michigan was driving and ended up needing to settle for a field goal attempt. Michigan ended up missing the field goal, and after that happened, the cameras panned to Michigan quarterback Bryce Underwood and running back Justice Haynes in an alterctation.

Bryce Underwood and Justice Haynes clearly had some sort of a disagreement, but they ended up figuring things out. The next play from scrimmage? Underwood handed it off to Haynes and he took it 75 yards to house.

Still, the altercation happened, and Michigan head coach Sherrone Moore was asked about it after the game. He knows that both players are guys who want to win.

“They're both competitors,” Moore said, according to a post from Zach Shaw. “They both want to be right.”

Unfortunately, Michigan was not able to secure the victory on Saturday night. The Wolverines played better in the second half, and Haynes' touchdown to start the third quarter made it a brand new ball game. Still, the offense didn't get the job done, and the defense wasn't great either. John Mateer and Oklahoma did enough to get the win.

The Michigan football team has an early blemish, but the season isn't over. The Wolverines can probably afford one more loss and still make the College Football Playoff, but losing a game in Week 2 definitely hurts. Michigan will be back in action next week against Central Michigan.