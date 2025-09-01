With the debut of Michigan football star Bryce Underwood in the 34-17 win over the New Mexico Lobos last Saturday, he had an efficient performance, especially for a freshman's standards. While fans have their predictions for the Michigan football team, there's no doubt that Underwood's outing will be monitored, as his debut garnered a funny reaction from head coach Sherrone Moore.

Moore would be asked about Underwood's performance, and while the head coach would praise his poise and leadership on and off the field, he made a certain request to the quarterback. There was a point in the game that led to a rushing touchdown. Underwood laid out a block that stunted a defender in his path, leading to Moore saying humorsly that he shouldn't do it again.

“It was just the poise that he had throughout the game, you know, not just on the field, but off the field,” Moore said, via Fox College Football. “You know, watching the iPads and making the adjustments and talking to the team. And the kid is just cerebral, and I just told him not to throw any more blocks.”

Michigan football's Sherrone Moore on the impressive Bryce Underwood

Michigan quarterback Bryce Underwood passes against New Mexico during the first half at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor on Saturday, August 30, 2025.
© Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

As fans come up with their predictions for how the Michigan football quarterback in Underwood will play this season, he showed in Week 1 as a freshman why he could be the face of the program for the foreseeable future. Moore would talk about some of those aspects, like the poise and the various throws that were made during the win over New Mexico.

“I mean, I've seen those throws live, but to watch him do it in the game was awesome,” Moore said. “You know, it was cool to see him do it in the game and to watch his poise throughout the game. And it was really just, it was just that.”

At any rate, Underwood and the Wolverines look to go 2-0 as the team takes on No. 18 Oklahoma next Saturday.

