The Michigan football team fell on the road against Oklahoma on Saturday night, and now the Wolverines will be without head coach Sherrone Moore for the next two games. Moore is serving a two-game, self-imposed suspension relating to Michigan's sign-stealing scandal. The Wolverines are set to host Central Michigan next week before hitting the road to take on Nebraska. Moore was asked about the suspension after Saturday's loss, and there is still some stuff to figure out.

With Sherrone Moore out, someone else will have to serve as head coach for the Michigan football team. Moore hasn't announced who that will be, as he is more focused on fixing the issues that plagued the Wolverines against Oklahoma.

“We'll get to that,” Moore said, according to an article from The Detroit News. “Right now, I’m going to fix the things we got to fix here, and then we'll get to that. It's hard. It's something you don't ever want to do, but we'll handle it as a full staff and a full unit. We'll stay together as an organization and get better from it.”

Michigan should be fine against Central Michigan at home, but going on the road against Nebraska without a head coach is going to be a challenge. The Cornhuskers are off to a solid start this season, and they will more than likely be 3-0 coming into this game after beating Houston Christian next week. It will be a massive opportunity for Nebraska to pick up a marquee win, and it won't be an easy game for the Wolverines.

The Michigan football team clearly has a lot of work to do. The offensive line looked bad against Oklahoma, and play-calling/in-game coaching in general was poor as well. The good news for Michigan is that if some key players like safety Rod Moore and Marlin Klein can come back healthy, both sides of the ball would get a big boost.