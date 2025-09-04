The Michigan football team has one of its biggest games of the season this week as the Wolverines will hit the road to take on No. 18 Oklahoma. Both teams easily picked up victories in Week 1 against lesser opponents, and that sets up a huge showdown in Norman. ESPN’s College GameDay will be there as it is the biggest game of the week, and it should be a tight matchup. Michigan head coach Sherrone Moore knows that the Wolverines will have their hands full with quarterback John Mateer.

Oklahoma hosted Illinois State in Week 1, and John Mateer looked good. He finished the game 30-37 through the air for 392 yards, three touchdowns and one interception. It will be tough for the Michigan football team to stop him.

“Obviously, it all starts with [John] Mateer, the quarterback and what he does,” Sherrone Moore said, according to an article from 247Sports. “And they've got a bevy of running backs and Burks on the outside that plays extremely well. They move the tight end, who was at linebacker, Kanak, to tight end, number 12. And he can find space. He can find areas.”

Article Continues Below

Sherrone Moore played at Oklahoma in college, so he is very familiar with this coaching staff. He knows that there are a lot of smart coaches working for the Sooners.

“And defensively, they're fast,” Moore continued. “I’ve known Brent [Venables], obviously, for a long time. And much respect to a lot of people on our staff. Brent was my defensive coordinator. Kevin Wilson is on their staff now. He was my offensive coordinator. Joe Jon Finley is the tight end coach. He was the tight end when I was playing there. DeMarco Murray was the running back when I was there, and he's a running back coach. A lot of people that I know on the staff and have a lot of respect for.”

Going back to Oklahoma will be a cool experience for Sherrone Moore, but he is just focused on getting Michigan a win. The Wolverines and Sooners will kick off at 6:30 PM CT from Memorial Stadium in Norman, OK on Saturday night, and the game will be airing on ABC. Oklahoma is currently favored by 5.5 points.