The biggest game of the week in college football this weekend will go down in Norman as the Michigan football team will take on Oklahoma. This is a huge game for head coach Sherrone Moore, who played college football for the Sooners back in the day. He was coached by Bob Stoops, and now he is returning to Memorial Stadium to coach against Oklahoma as the head coach of the Wolverines. It’s going to be a cool game for him.

On Monday, Sherrone Moore revealed some coaching advice that he received from Bob Stoops in the past. Loving the game and learning is what keeps Moore going.

“Coaching players hard and loving them is one of the things I remember Bob telling me,” Moore said, according to a post from Alejandro Zúñiga. “And the enjoyment for the game: You always have to love the game. When you stop loving and when you stop learning is when you should probably stop coaching.”

Going back to Oklahoma will be a surreal feeling for Sherrone Moore, but he is more focused on his Michigan football players.

Article Continues Below

“It's about my players,” he said. “So there's no emotional attachment to it. I'm emotionally attached to the players that are at Michigan. They're my kids. I see Gio back there. I've known him since he was, like, 15 years old, even though he looks 30. It's like one of my kids. So these guys are who I'm emotionally attached to more than anything.”

Moore recognizes all of the things that come with returning to Oklahoma, but he just wants to find a way to get Michigan a win.

“It's going to be an awesome atmosphere, don't get me wrong,” Moore added. “It's a great town. And, obviously, I got my degree from there, and there's a love there. But these kids are what's special to me. So that's all I'm worried about. I'm worried about our players getting our team ready to go play this game.”

If Sherrone Moore and Michigan can escape Norman with a win to improve to 2-0, it would be massive. The Wolverines can probably afford two losses and still make the College Football Playoff. This is definitely one of the toughest games on the schedule, so avoiding a loss would improve the team’s CFP hopes dramatically.