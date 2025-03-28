The Michigan football team had a major problem at the quarterback position last year as they could never find any consistency at the most important position in the game. In 2025, the Wolverines should have better luck as they have star freshman Bryce Underwood battling Fresno State transfer Mikey Keene for the starting job. The position battle hasn't been going on for very long as spring ball just got underway, but head coach Sherrone Moore provided an early update on what he has seen earlier this week.

Bryce Underwood is one of the most hyped prospects in Michigan football history, but Mikey Keene has the edge in terms of college experience. Underwood is adjusting well to college so far, however.

“It’s been good,” Sherrone Moore said, according to an article from Maize N Brew. “Adjusting to things and doing things a little bit different, but he’s [Bryce Underwood] done well. He works his tail off, he’s in here late, in here early.”

Experience is something that Michigan lacked at QB last year, and that is something that Underwood lacks. It isn't something that they have to worry about when it comes to Keene, however.

“He’s played the most snaps in college football on our team,” Moore said. “Over 2,000 something snaps. A guy that’s played a lot of football. Understands the moments, understands the big moments. Understands what it takes to be really good. He’s been a great addition to our football program.”

This QB battle is likely going to go well into the offseason, and Sherrone Moore will know when it's time to name a winner.

“It’s a feeling — the guy that’s making the most plays, that has the command of the offense and command of the team,” Moore said.

Michigan football fans will get their first look at Bryce Underwood and the QB battle during the Spring Game, which will take place on April 19th. The game won't air on TV until the next weekend, however, so if you want to see the action, you have to go to the game.