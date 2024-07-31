The Michigan football team lost a lot of talent from last year’s squad, but two important returning players are Mason Graham and Kenneth Grant. Both Graham and Grant were beasts along the defensive line last year, and with them back, the Wolverines should once again have one of the best D-lines in the country this year. There were a lot of changes to this team in the offseason, but the defense has a lot coming back.

When Sherrone Moore became the new head coach of the Michigan football team, he kept things straight when talking to Kenneth Grant and Mason Graham. Players leave when there is a coaching change, but Moore didn’t need to sway Grant or Graham. He let them make a decision.

“I think when you have any change, there's always some kind of indecision, some kind of thought process,” Sherrone Moore said, according to an article from 247 Sports. “So it was that — they're young, they're kids. And for us, the message was just like, ‘Look, man, you know what you came here to do. You know what this place is about. You know how I'm going to coach you. You know how we're going to take care of you. The decision is on you.' And it wasn't very hard for them to do that, to stay at Michigan, a place they're dedicated, that they trust, that they understand is going to take care of them and set them up for life. So that was that.”

Sherrone Moore is excited to see Kenneth Grant and Mason Graham in camp

Washington Huskies quarterback Michael Penix Jr. (9) runs with the ball against Michigan Wolverines defensive lineman Mason Graham (55) during the first quarter in the 2024 College Football Playoff national championship game at NRG Stadium.
© Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

The 2024 season is right around the corner, and things are about to start ramping up for the Michigan football team. Training camp is about to begin, and Moore is very excited to see how Kenneth Grant and Mason Graham perform.

“Those guys have been working their tails off,” Moore said. “They are not satisfied with anything. They're very hungry. Super excited for training camp for them.”

This Michigan defense is going to be scary good, and Grant and Graham are a big reason why.

