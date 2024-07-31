Donovan Edwards is set to be the starting running back for the Michigan football team this season. Edwards has made so many big plays throughout his career, but he has only been in a starting role for three games in 2022 when Blake Corum was injured. Now, Edwards is one of the faces of not just the Wolverines, but all of college football as he is on the cover of EA Sports College Football 2025. Edwards has waited his turn, and his time has arrived.

The Michigan football team has a lot of talented RBs this year, not just Edwards. Kalel Mullings was great for the Wolverines last year, and some people think that he could even give Edwards a run for his money in terms of being the starter. That’s the thing about Edwards, though. He has always been about the team, and he just wants to see Michigan win. However, he still wants to be the best player that he can be, and that is why he told the rest of the RBs that he is going to out-work them.

“I told each and every one of our running backs I was going to out-work them,” Edwards said at Big Ten Media Days, according to a post from Clayton Sayfie. “That was my challenge that, are you going to compete with me? Because I’m going to compete. Are you guys going to compete with me? And believe me, they have been competing.”

The RB room is in good hands

Michigan football fans obviously love and miss Blake Corum, and he is a Wolverines legend. However, the RB room seems to be in good hands with Donovan Edwards and Kalel Mullings leading the way. Edwards had a bit of a quiet year in 2023, but we have seen him play at an elite level as both a runner, a pass catcher and even a passer a couple of times. When he got RB1 carries at the end of the 2022 season, he was at his best.

Kalel Mullings is a major sleeper on this Michigan team. He didn’t even start his Wolverines career as a RB as he is a converted linebacker, but he has really blossomed into a threat in this offense. Mullings might end up surprising a lot of people outside of Ann Arbor this year, and he and Edwards should make for a great duo.

With Sherrone Moore being the new head coach, the heavy dose of the run game that Michigan loves likely isn’t going anywhere.