The Michigan Wolverines responded in a big way following their disappointing loss to the USC Trojans. In a 24-7 victory over Washington, head coach Sherrone Moore credited the team’s performance to a week of “tough conversations” that forced players and staff to confront what went wrong and how to fix it.

“We had some tough conversations throughout the week,” Moore said, per The Athletic. “The response by our coaches and players was outstanding. Everyone played with their hair on fire.”

Moore acknowledged that the prior week’s performance had been “out of character,” emphasizing the need for accountability and unity. “It’s not just one person to blame. We’re a team, and we had to fix it together,” he added.

The result was a complete team effort against the Huskies, with linebacker Cole Sullivan making a key interception to keep Washington in check. “We needed to bounce back,” Sullivan said. “We struggled with tackling and screen plays against USC, but we fixed that this week.”

However, the win came with a tough setback. According to CBS Sports reporter Matt Zenitz, Michigan starting left tackle Evan Link is expected to miss at least a few games after suffering a knee injury against Washington.

There is early hope that Link could return before the end of the regular season, but his absence will still be felt as the Wolverines continue their Big Ten schedule.

The timing is far from ideal for quarterback Bryce Underwood, who is also managing some lingering effects from the USC loss. Moore admitted after that game that his young signal-caller was “a little banged up” but should be fine moving forward, per 247Sports.

Despite the physical toll, Underwood continues to show growth and poise. “He never gets rattled,” Moore said. “He’s getting better every week.”

Michigan, now 5-2 on the season, will need to rely on its depth up front to keep Underwood protected while Link recovers. The offensive line has been one of the team’s strengths, but losing a starter of Link’s caliber will test their resilience.

The Wolverines next face Michigan State, where they’ll look to maintain their momentum and prove that their response to adversity is more than just a one-week surge.