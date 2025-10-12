Michigan football lost a disappointing game Saturday to USC, 31-13. The Wolverines also had another tough blow following the game. Michigan head coach Sherrone Moore revealed that his young quarterback, Bryce Underwood, is banged up.

“Oh, a little bit. But he's fine,” Moore said after the game, per 247Sports.

Underwood finished the USC game with 207 passing yards, as well as two touchdowns. He also threw an interception in the contest. The Michigan quarterback struggled to run the football, as he posted -4 yards rushing.

Despite Underwood's struggles, Coach Moore is pleased with the young quarterback's progress so far.

“So much poise still. Never rattled. Competitive spirit. Competitive energy. Gave him more as the games went on. And he gave more in this game,” Moore added. “And he continues to get better and better and better. So, we've got to continue to do that. He'll mature. He'll get better as we go.”

Michigan is now 4-2 after the loss. The Wolverines are 2-1 in the Big Ten Conference.

Michigan struggled on offense against USC

The Wolverines had a hard time moving the football all day against the Trojans. Michigan football had just 316 total yards in the game, and went 2-for-9 on third down. The Wolverines also turned the ball over twice in the contest.

Michigan coach Moore says his team needs to watch the film and work out the problems.

“We've got a lot of game left. That was six games into the season. We've got six more left. And there's a lot out there. So, I'm not talking about goals or what we need to do. We've got to worry about it tomorrow,” Moore said after the loss. “There was never any quit in our team. So, we're going to continue to fight.”

Underwood is a young quarterback playing a very tough schedule. He has 1,210 passing yards this season and five passing touchdowns. Saturday's game against USC was the first time Underwood has thrown multiple touchdown passes in a contest this season.

Michigan next faces Washington on Saturday, in another conference game.