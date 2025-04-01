The Michigan football team has had some outstanding running backs in recent years. Hassan Haskins, Blake Corum, Donovan Edwards and Kalel Mullings have all had big impacts on the program. Now, the Wolverines are trying to find their guy in the 2026 recruiting class, and it might be four-star Javian Osborne. Osborne is down to just two schools.

He is considering Michigan and one of the Wolverines' rivals: Notre Dame.

“NEWS 4-star RB Javian Osborne is down to Michigan and Notre Dame, per @Hayesfawcett3,” On3 Recruits said in a post. “Osborne is the No. 8 RB in the 2026 class.”

Javian Osborne is a four-star recruit, according to 247Sports' composite rankings. He is the No. 83 player in the 2026 class, the No. 6 RB and the No. 11 player in the state of Texas. Osborne currently attends Forney High School in Forney, Texas.

“High-volume workhorse with huge production as a sophomore,” Osborne's scouting report reads. “Creative runner in the hole and the first 10-20 yards. Capable of stacking cuts at any level of the defense and bursting to green grass. Runs with impressive initial acceleration. Quick-footed to set up cuts and mask impending redirection. Top-end gear does not match early speed but is not a weakness, as reflected by an encouraging 11.05 100 in Spring 2024. Violent gait that helps shake glancing contact, but might influence balance.”

Osborne has a ton of potential, and he should only get better as he gets older and bigger.

“Repeatedly showed hop-skip-jump close-quarters evasiveness as a sophomore,” the scouting report continues. “Consistency as a run finisher should increase with physical development. Capable pass catcher who ideally will get more reps in that category. Occasionally gathers and gears down slightly when redirecting. In a loaded TXHSFB 2026 RB cycle, has a case for RB1 and is in the discussion entering the 2024 season. Projects as a potential high-major impact player who could develop into a pro prospect down the road.”

It's unclear when Javian Osborne will announce his commitment, but the Michigan football team is in a good spot.