The Michigan football team landed a five-star quarterback during the last recruiting cycle, and they are hoping to do the same in the 2026 class. One of the Wolverines' main targets is Ryder Lyons, and he will be visiting Ann Arbor from April 9th until the 11th. Lyons also has upcoming visits with Ole Miss, Ohio State and USC.

Michigan football head coach Sherrone Moore and new offensive coordinator Chip Lindsey have been the Wolverines coaches that Ryder Lyons has talked to the most.

“Coach (Chip) Lindsey and coach (Sherrone) Moore are who have been recruiting me,” Lyons said, according to an article from 247Sports. “I like coach Lindsey a lot, he's super personable and a super good coach. Coach Moore has been recruiting me hard too. He's a super young coach so he has lots of energy and you can feel his presence. He's super easy to talk to.”

Lyons is a five-star recruit according to 247Sports. He is the #6 player in the 2026 class, the #3 QB and the top player in the state of California. Lyons currently attends Folsom High School in Folsom, California.

“Lyons is on the short list when talking about the top overall signal caller in the ’26 class,” his scouting report reads. “He's coming off a huge sophomore season where he showed off his rare ability as a thrower and runner and accounted for 61 all-purpose touchdowns. At the SoCal Elite 11 Camp (3/17/24), he showed off one of the quickest releases in the camp, the ability to make throws from in and out of the pocket and was accurate to all three levels of the field. His 36″ vertical jump was 2nd highest in the camp and he combines rare physical tools with an advanced feel for the position as well.”

There is still a long way to go in this recruitment, but the Michigan football team is in a good spot right now. This upcoming visit will be huge for their chances.