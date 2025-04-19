ANN ARBOR, MI – Running back Jordan Marshall burst onto the scene for the Michigan football team to end the 2024 season as he rushed for 100 yards in a win against Alabama in the ReliaQuest Bowl. Marshall is expected to take on a bigger role this season, and he has high expectations for the team as a whole.

After Michigan's win against Alabama, Jordan Marshall wasn't satisfied. He won ReliaQuest Bowl MVP, and the Wolverines finished the year with wins against #2 Ohio State and #11 Alabama. However, the Michigan football team finished 8-5.

“It’s a good season, but it’s not Michigan’s standard,” Marshall said after the ReliaQuest bowl. “We gotta get it back to the standard, which is bringing national championships back here. And like I told [quarterback signee] Bryce [Underwood] right when we walked into the locker room, I was like, ‘This isn’t happening again. We’re playing for the ‘chip. We’re playing for the whole thing — the natty. That’s what we want.’”

Michigan had its spring game on Saturday, and Marshall met with the media after the game. He had a message that was very similar to the one he had back in December. The Wolverines are coming for it all.

“Whatever I can do to help this team win is what I'm gonna do,” Marshall said. “Just like I said at the end of our last game last year, our standard is to bring another national championship back here, and that's what we're gonna do. It's not just one, it's gonna come with a few, and I'm excited to see how we can take this program and put it back on that pedestal and bring one back. We want everything. We wanna come for everybody.”

Jordan Marshall and the Michigan football team are coming into the 2025 season with a lot of confidence. They ended last year strong, but they aren't even close to being satisfied.