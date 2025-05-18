Four-star 2026 safety Chase Calicut narrowed his list of college options down to three on Saturday. The prized recruit will choose between the Michigan football team, Georgia and Texas. Calicut has official visits scheduled at all three schools as well, and he will get those done within the next month or so. He will be visiting Georgia June 6-8, Michigan June 13-15 and Texas June 20-22.

With Texas making the move to the SEC last year, Chase Calicut is now in the heart of SEC country as he hails from Houston. The Michigan football team has some stiff competition here against two schools from that conference.

Calicut is a four-star recruit, according to a 247Sports. He is the #161 player player in the 2026 class, the #13 S and the #23 player in the state of Texas. Calicut currently attends North Shore High School in Houston, TX.

Beating out the hometown Longhorns for Calicut's commitment is going to be difficult, but Michigan does have that official visit scheduled. The coaching staff will have to hit it out of the park when Calicut comes to Ann Arbor if they want a chance to land a commitment from him.

This would be a huge win on the recruiting trail for the Michigan football team. The Wolverines haven't landed a ton of 2026 commits yet, but they are in good standing with a lot of top targets. Chase Calicut is one of them, and he is just one of numerous elite prospects that will be taking an official visit to Michigan during the next couple of months. The next few months will be huge for the Wolverines.