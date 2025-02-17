The #1 running back in the 2026 recruiting class, five-star Savion Hiter, narrowed his list of college options down to four over the weekend. The Michigan football team is still in the running, and they are battling Ohio State, Georgia and Tennessee for the prized prospect. Hiter also set official visit dates for these schools, and he will be in Ann Arbor June 13-15.

“BREAKING: Elite 2026 RB Savion Hiter is down to 4 Schools, he tells me for @on3recruits,” Hayes Fawcett said in a post. “The No. 1 RB in ‘26 has locked in OVs to each of his finalists:

• Ohio State- May 30-June 1

• Georgia- June 6-8

• Michigan- June 13-15

• Tennessee- June 19-22”

Savion Hiter is a five-star recruit according to 247Sports. He is the #17 player in the 2026 class, the #1 RB and the #1 player in the state of Virginia. Hiter currently attends Louisa County High School in Mineral, Virginia. He would be a great addition to the 2026 Michigan football recruiting class, but the Wolverines have some stiff competition.

“Juiced-up running back with star potential for a College Football Playoff contender given the mix of his burst, power, agility, balance and vision,” Hiter's scouting report reads. “Has dominated the combine setting (1.52 10-yard split, 4.12 shuttle, 36-inch vertical jump) and is equipped with ready-to-play mass as he’s already tipping the scales at 200 pounds. Effective as both an inside and outside runner as he’s quick to chart a course and charge forward. Fast feet allow him to side-step trouble as he frequently dances around would-be tacklers in the backfield and turns negative plays into positive plays.”

Hiter still has a long college career ahead of him, and he still has another season of high school football. However, he has NFL potential.

“Core strength and a lower pad level routinely negate arm tackles while full-speed cuts make it even harder for defenders to get him on the ground, especially when he breaks through the first wave of obstacles,” the scouting report continues. “Hasn’t caught a ton of passes at the prep level, but has proven to be a tricky cover at offseason camps and looks to have true three-down potential as his physicality will only continue to give him an advantage in pass protection. Overall, should be viewed as a gifted ball carrier that can be a multi-year impact player on Saturdays and provide valuable minutes as early as Year 1. Must avoid setbacks and remain hungry, but profiles as a future NFL Draft pick with his size, testing and feel for the position.”

It's still going to be a while before Savion Hiter makes a decision, but the Michigan football team is in a solid spot right now.