The Arizona State football head coach Kenny Dillingham has been mentioned as a candidate for other jobs this offseason. Dillingham is taking his name out of the running. The Arizona State head coach signed a contract extension with the Sun Devils, per On3.

Dillingham and his staff will be very well paid with his new deal.

“Specifically, the staff salary pool is up to $11 million, which puts it near the top of the Big 12. His new contract will average $7.5 million over the course of the deal,” Pete Nakos reported.

Arizona State won the Big 12 championship during the 2024 season. The Sun Devils followed that up this year with a 8-win season.

The Sun Devils play Duke on December 31 in the Sun Bowl. Duke won the ACC championship this season, but missed the College Football Playoff.

Kenny Dillingham has made his mark at Arizona State

Dillingham has led the Arizona State program since the 2023 season. He is from Arizona, and has become beloved among Sun Devils fans.

The coach's best season at the school came in 2024. With star running back Cam Skattebo, Arizona State football reached the CFP. The Sun Devils got a bye after winning the Big 12, but lost a thriller to Texas.

Dillingham was seen as a top candidate at Michigan, following the firing of Sherrone Moore for cause. The Arizona State coach talked about his commitment to the Sun Devils, after he started getting tied to the Wolverines. He is a graduate of Arizona State.

“I love this place,” Dillingham said, per the outlet. “That doesn’t change how I feel about here. That doesn’t change that my sister’s my neighbor. That doesn’t change that my parents live three doors down. … [Michigan] is one of the best jobs in America, it’s an unbelievable brand, an iconic brand, so a great opportunity for somebody.”

Dillingham has won 19 games since the start of the 2024 season. He has 22 total wins with the Sun Devils. Dillingham also worked as an assistant at several other places, including Oregon and Florida State.