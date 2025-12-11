Sherrone Moore’s unraveling week keeps expanding after an OnlyFans model claimed he jumped into her messages while juggling a growing list of controversies, per NYPost. The former Michigan football coach already dealt with scrutiny over his online habits, his social circles and an arrest tied to an assault investigation. Now another layer has formed around a man who once held a $30 million job and carried significant influence inside the Wolverines program.

Mia Sorety, a fitness influencer who also creates content on OnlyFans, said Moore tried to flirt with her in private messages. She shared the claim on Wednesday and made it clear she didn’t feel shocked, saying she saw his attempts as part of a larger pattern. Justin Spiro, a sports podcast host, echoed that sentiment and said Moore had similar exchanges with several women. Fans quickly ran through Moore’s follows, which include multiple models across Instagram and OnlyFans, such as Michellelovesfootball and Fitbyjeannie.

Police investigation heightens scrutiny

Wednesday brought Moore’s steepest fall yet. Reports out of Saline said officers detained him earlier in the day, then moved him to another township before he landed in the Washtenaw County Jail. Authorities plan to arraign him on Friday as the investigation continues. Police stated they took him into custody shortly after 4 p.m. Moore faces allegations of assault within a staff-related situation, an issue that played a major role in his removal from the program.

Moore’s history around celebrity circles also resurfaced. A 2018 tweet showed him at one of Sean “Diddy” Combs’ Kentucky Derby parties, which fueled more questions about his lifestyle. Michigan fans who once viewed him as a stabilizing presence now watch a chaotic stretch unfold. He coached the Wolverines to a 17-8 record across two full seasons and guided them to the Cheez-It Citrus Bowl this year, but his sudden downfall has overtaken every headline around the team.