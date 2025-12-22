A sweeping outside review is now at the center of Michigan’s football team response to the Sherrone Moore firing, with interim president Domenico Grasso saying the school is focused on finding facts, expanding oversight, and moving quickly if the investigation uncovers additional misconduct beyond the former head coach.

From there, the questions around how this escalated have only grown more pointed. A New York Times/The Athletic report says Moore told police after his arrest that he had been in a relationship with a female staffer for approximately two years, meaning it began before he was promoted to head coach in January 2024.

Multiple Michigan players reportedly lived in the same apartment complex as the staffer, and one program source recalled seeing Moore there late at night, including his SUV parked at the complex on several occasions.

The report also described Moore and the staffer being seen together publicly after he became head coach, including footage of the two at a Michigan lacrosse game that aired on Big Ten Network in spring 2024.

The same report described internal discomfort that didn’t fully surface until it was too late. Moore allegedly denied the relationship to colleagues and became angry when a staff member warned him that the on-air video clip created the appearance of impropriety.

It also revisited the 2023 Penn State moment, when Moore, filling in for a suspended Jim Harbaugh, cried during a Fox interview and delivered an expletive-laced tribute, a scene that later read differently to some inside the program who questioned his emotional control.

Michigan’s timeline around Moore has also been placed under a harsher light. Athletic director Warde Manuel promoted Moore two days after Harbaugh left for the Los Angeles Chargers, saying Moore “auditioned” during four games as acting head coach.

Weeks before Moore’s first game as full-time head coach, he was named in an NCAA draft notice alleging he deleted texts with Connor Stalions, and he later served suspensions tied to that matter and to prior recruiting violations.

In a separate development reported by The Athletic, a detective testified that the staffer’s lawyer told police Moore had a long history of domestic violence during their relationship.

With Michigan also searching for its next head coach and Biff Poggi set to serve as interim coach for the Dec. 31 Citrus Bowl against Texas, the program is trying to stabilize on the field while a far more serious reckoning continues off it.