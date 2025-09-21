Michigan State football linebacker Wayne Matthews III is doing well after he was carted off the field and put in an ambulance after an injury in the first half against USC. After the game, head coach Jonathan Smith shared an update about the senior.

“Positive signs for Wayne Matthews III,” Smith said postgame. “That is what I was quickly told. All the others got injured and could not return. We are waiting on confirmation from the staff for Wayne to see if he has to stay in LA or will be heading home.”

With 42 seconds remaining in the second quarter, Matthews stopped a two-yard run by running back Waymond Jordan, but he stayed on the field after he made the tackle. His teammates called for assistance, and he was examined by trainers. Matthews was later loaded on a stretcher and put in a neck brace before getting carted off the field.

Robert Griffin III was on the call for the game and shared what could have been going through the player's mind during a moment like that.

Article Continues Below

“People forget that football players and stars that you see on TV that these kids at home look up to, they’re human,” Griffin said. “And there’s such a human element to bonding as a team that when you see a guy like that go down, even when you’re on the other team, it hits you. It affects us all. Just want to lift up Wayne Matthews III right now and pray that God keeps his angels encamped around him and his family as he works through this process.”

Matthews is in his fifth season and transferred to Michigan State from Old Dominion after 2023. This season, he has 24 total tackles and one interception.

Defensive linemen Alex VanSumeren shared some kind words about Matthews and what he meant to the team.

“Wayne Matthews III is a great leader for this defense,” VanSumeren said. “We are just wishing him the best right now.”