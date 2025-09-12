The Washington Commanders entered Thursday Night Football against the Green Bay Packers looking for a 2-0 start to the season. Less than a half into the game, and things have gone almost as badly as possible.

The Packers have had their way thus far. But the worst moment had nothing to do with the scoreboard.

Following Green Bay's second touchdown of the night, Commanders linebacker Deatrich Wise was injured on the extra point.

Deatrich Wise Jr. of the Commanders went down with an apparent leg injury after the Packers' PAT and was carted off. Hope it's nothing serious 🙏pic.twitter.com/8nVJ9PdJ4u — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) September 12, 2025 Expand Tweet

A Packers offensive lineman appeared to roll up on the veteran's legs. He lay on the ground for several minutes before the cart came out onto the field.

Every Commanders teammate approached Wise and put their hand on him in a show of support.

Moments like that remind everyone that all NFL players are brothers.