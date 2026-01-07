The biggest key to the 2025 Ole Miss football season has been the emergence of Trinidad Chambliss under center. Chambliss has carried the Rebels at times this season and has been the biggest reason why they made the College Football Playoff in the first place. He is technically in his last year of college football eligibility, but he is trying to get an extra year, despite his frustration with the process.

According to Yahoo Sports' college football reporter Ross Dellenger, Chambliss is trying for a third time to get an extra year of eligibility, and said that LSU coach Lane Kiffin is the one who, in mid-December, first contacted and convinced attorney Tom Mars to help Trinidad Chambliss in his waiver case. This was after Kiffin had already left for LSU, so it's surprising that he still helped Chambliss try to get this done.

He filed a medical redshirt waiver for a sixth year of eligibility on Nov. 16. He has yet to receive a definitive answer from the NCAA. However, it verbally denied the waiver in December.

“It has been a little frustrating,” Chambliss said ahead of the Rebels' College Football Playoff semifinal against Miami. “But I can't let that overtake what my mindset is right now, and that's to win a football game and beat Miami. So I would say I'm a little frustrated, but I can't let that take over me.”

Article Continues Below

Mars, in a letter to the NCAA on the quarterback's behalf, stated that his client would “suffer irreparable harm” if he were not granted the waiver. Mars also expressed his frustration with the NCAA and the process as a whole.

“It's been more than seven weeks since Ole Miss provided the NCAA with all the information they needed to make a decision,” he said. “If the NCAA believes its bylaws clearly required more than what was provided, or that the information wasn't sufficient to justify a waiver, one has to wonder why they still haven't made a decision.”

Chambliss was plucked from Ferris State, and if he gets granted this extra year, he could be one of the best players in the country next year after already signing a new deal with Ole Miss.