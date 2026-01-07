Indiana football unleashed a new wave on college football in dominating the Rose Bowl versus Alabama. IU followed by attracting some high-profile transfers. But now the Hoosiers are courting an explosive running back who left Texas.

C.J. Baxter is available in the College Football Transfer Portal. Pete Nakos of On3/Rivals revealed where the top-ranked team stands for the RB.

“Indiana is the top school to watch in this transfer recruitment, and the Hoosiers have some confidence they can close it out,” Nakos reported on Wednesday.

Baxter leaves Austin amid another notable departure. His past Texas teammate Quintrevion Wisner landed at Florida State on Monday.

Can Indiana keep momentum going amid NFL buzz?

There's a new distraction in Bloomington. And it's not just the Peach Bowl on Friday against Oregon.

Curt Cignetti galvanized a once floundering program — producing IU's first Rose Bowl win and No. 1 ranking. Cignetti also is coaching potential top overall NFL Draft pick Fernando Mendoza, who could become the Hoosiers' first-ever No. 1 selection in school history.

Yet Mendoza isn't the only one hearing league buzz. Former New York Jets general manager Mike Tannenbaum floated Cignetti and Mendoza as a packaged deal to the Las Vegas Raiders.

“If you get Fernando Mendoza, and in my opinion, someone like Curt Cignetti, who I think would be a fascinating hire, that could be truly transformational. So we’ll see how that goes,” Tannenbaum said on The Dan Patrick Show.

This moves potentially breaks up IU's momentum, though. Especially after Cignetti and IU landed Josh Hoover from TCU to eventually replace Mendoza. Hoover has a future target lined up too — with Nick Marsh coming over via Michigan State.

Adding Baxter further expands an already explosive offense. He'd even join Boston College transfer Turbo Richard in the backfield, who committed to Indiana Sunday.

Baxter brings 855 career rushing yards and five touchdowns plus 197 receiving yards into wherever his next CFB stop is. Signs point he'll soon go from the 512 to the 812.