The Mississippi State football team bolstered its offensive line on Monday with a commitment from Zack Owens in the college football transfer portal. Owens started his career at Clemson before transferring to Colorado last year, so this offseason was his second experience with the transfer portal. Owens was expected to be a starter along the offensive line for the Buffaloes, but he is taking his talents to Mississippi State.

“Colorado offensive line transfer Zack Owens has signed with Mississippi State, @chris_hummer and I have learned for @cbssports/@247sports,” Matt Zenitz said in a post. “The 6-6, 345-pound Owens is a former four-star recruit who began his career at Clemson. Had transferred to Colorado last year.”

At 6'6″ and 345 pounds, it's going to be tough for the opposition to get past Zack Owens. He is an absolute unit who should be able to do a good job protecting whoever is at QB for the Mississippi State football team.

Owens was a four-star recruit in the 2023 recruiting class as he was the #198 ranked player. He was the #18 offensive tackle and the #20 player in the state of Florida. Owens attended Eagle's Landing Christian High School in McDonough, GA before committing to Clemson. After a stint at Colorado, Mississippi State will be his third school.

“Size unverified but is legitimately massive with college-ready height and mass,” Owens' high school scouting report states. “Big frame fosters large reach. Packs a powerful punch with overwhelming strength vs. high school competition. Simply swallows up many opponents and flashes knockdown power at the point of attack and on the move, whether as a puller or climbing to the second level. Displays impressive movement ability relative to size and bulk. Capable pass protector whose ceiling in that department should be quite high. Kick slides naturally and shows encouraging heavy-handedness when setting. Bends better than expected and plays with good leverage relative to higher center of gravity.”

Out of high school, Owens was viewed as a potential early-round NFL Draft pick. He still has the potential to make that happen while playing for the Mississippi State football team.

“Will face significant jump in competition coming from Georgia Class A Private level and could need to acclimate to facing opposition of similar size and talent,” the scouting report continued. “A bit heavy-footed at times given mass. Early returns on pass-pro ability are promising, but will need to hone technique. Will need to maintain conditioning and watch weight. Will likely provide roster value as a tackle/guard combo player. Among the top O-line prospects in the 2023 recruiting cycle with potential to become an impact multi-year starter at the high-major level. Very high-floor prospect with the physical traits that could lead to a ceiling in the top half of the NFL Draft.”

