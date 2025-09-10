On Aug. 28, Missouri QB Sam Horn sustained a serious injury during their 61-6 victory over Central Arkansas. Ultimately, he fractured his tibia in his right leg on his first snap in the first quarter.

He was out indefinitely and didn't suit up for No. 25 Missouri's defeat over Kansas on Sept. 6.

On Wednesday, Horn underwent a successful operation to repair his leg and will be out for the rest of the season, per Pete Thamel of ESPN.

However, doctors anticipate that Horn will make a full recovery. Horn is in the midst of his junior year at Missouri and is also a dual-athlete.

In addition to being a college QB, he is also a pitcher for the Los Angeles Dodgers. This year, he was the 17th pick in the MLB by the Dodgers and signed a $500,000 bonus.

He was expected to join the Dodgers after the conclusion of the 2025 football season. However, his injury will likely put those plans on hold.

Sam Horn and his battle with injuries at Missouri

Since coming to Missouri, Horn has had to experience battles with serious injuries, which have hampered his abilities on both the gridiron and diamond.

Article Continues Below

In 2024, Horn missed the entire football season due to Tommy John surgery. Two years prior, he redshirted during the season.

In 2023, Horn was a backup quarterback. Ultimately, he finished the year completing three out of nine passes for 54 passing yards.

Additionally, Horn had three carries for nine rushing yards.

That same year, Horn experienced a strained in his forearm. which compelled him to miss out a significant portion of baseball history.

The dual role of playing football and baseball at the same time has certainly taken a toll.

Meanwhile, Beau Pribula is taking over as the starting quarterback for Missouri. Freshman QB Matt Zollers will serve as the back-up.