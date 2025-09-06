Missouri football has a big game on Saturday against the Kansas Jayhawks, from the Big 12. At least one major WNBA star is supporting the Tigers in the game. That is Indiana Fever player Sophie Cunningham, who took to social media Saturday to show her support.

“I hate kansas. (F***) THOSE UGLY BIRDS. go get em tigers. It’s game day baby!!!!” Cunningham posted to X, formerly Twitter.

Cunningham accompanied the post with an image of a Tiger statue, chomping on bird feathers.

I hate kansas. F?CK THOSE UGLY BIRDS. go get em tigers. It’s game day baby!!!! https://t.co/gPdjNCxVi1 — Sophie Cunningham (@sophaller) September 6, 2025 Expand Tweet

Missouri and Kansas are long-time rivals, as both schools used to play annually as members of the Big 12. Missouri left that league some years ago for the SEC, and the rivalry game isn't played as often.

Cunningham has several ties to Missouri. She was born in Columbia, where the university is located. She also played for the Tigers from 2015-2019, and is one of the most celebrated women's basketball players in school history. Cunningham was named First-Team All-SEC three times in her college career.

Missouri football and Kansas play Saturday. Both schools enter the game undefeated.

Missouri football has a bitter rivalry with Kansas

Article Continues Below

Missouri and Kansas are playing against each other in football for the first time in years. Tigers coach Eli Drinkwitz is excited and ready to resume the historic rivalry game.

“This is deeply seated,” Drinkwitz said, per ESPN. “There's a lot of hate, and whether it's been basketball games that we've seen or soccer matches or now football games, we know it's important to the fan base.”

The two schools brought in former players to help educate the teams on the game's history.

“It's important to go back all the way to the history of it,” Drinkwitz said. “We had Andy Hill, a former Mizzou player and coach, come back and share with us. We had [former ESPN anchor and Mizzou alum] John Anderson come back and share. We've really tried to emphasize the importance to the team. We had to educate them on what it is.”

Both teams have been successful in recent years. Kansas, who was a bottom-feeder for years in the Big 12, has seen a resurgence under head coach Lance Leipold. Drinkwitz won a Cotton Bowl at Missouri, and also had a Music City Bowl victory last season.

The Tigers and Jayhawks meet Saturday at 3:30 ET. Cunningham will surely be watching.