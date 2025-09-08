After a fan opted to use their chance to kick a field goal at $25,000 during Missouri's game against Kansas, Indiana Fever star Sophie Cunningham applauded the effort.

Cunningham, who is from Missouri, reacted to the viral moment. “Who is this legend?” Cunningham pondered on X, formerly Twitter. “Need to get him a signed jersey ASAP.”

Her response also went viral. Cunningham's post has over 2.5 million views since it was posted on the morning of September 7, 2025.

Missouri and Kansas' kicking controversy

An event was held in Missouri that would give a lucky fan a chance to win $25,000 by making a 45-yard field goal. The Missouri fan hit the field before revealing his shirt, which read, “F KU.”

Instead of kicking towards the goal posts, the Missouri fan kicked it towards Kansas' sideline. It was a bold way of taking a (literal) shot at your opponent.

Cunningham was rooting for Missouri. Before the game, she posted on X to show her love of Missouri. “I hate Kansas,” she wrote. “F*K THOSE UGLY BIRDS Go get [‘]em[,] Tigers. It's game day baby !!!!”

Despite the fan's antics, the Missouri Tigers were able to beat the Kansas Jayhawks. They won the game 42-31 to propel themselves to a 2-0 record.

Beau Pribula threw 334 yards and three touchdowns for Missouri. He added another six yards on the ground. Jalon Daniels did not have as good a game, throwing two touchdowns (rushing for another) and throwing an interception. It was Kansas' first loss of the year.

Cunningham is currently recovering from a torn MCL injury that will keep her out for the rest of the season. It occurred during the Fever's game against the Connecticut Sun on Sunday, August 17, 2025.

She has since had surgery to repair the injury. It marked the abrupt end of Cunningham's first season with the Fever. She previously spent six years with the Phoenix Mercury, who drafted her in the second round of the 2019 WNBA Draft.

In her first year with the Fever, Cunningham averaged 8.6 points, 3.5 rebounds, 1.2 assists, and a steal per game. She is three years removed from her best season, which happened in 2022. Cunningham averaged a career-best 12.6 points per game. She also averaged 29.5 minutes per game, another career-high.