Following a few solid seasons in a row, NC State football tumbled down the ACC standings in 2024. The team finished 3-5 in league play and 6-7 overall, falling 26-21 to East Carolina in the Military Bowl to wrap up the disappointing campaign.

While there were issues galore, namely a plethora of injuries on both sides of the ball, a profusely leaky defense was a glaring problem. The Wolfpack are hoping their newest addition can help on that front.

Former Texas Tech edge rusher Joseph Adedire is transferring to NC State, per Matt Zenitz and Chris Hummer of 247 Sports and CBS Sports. This last-minute acquisition could prove to be highly impactful for a unit that allowed 30.2 points per game last season. Assuming he is healthy, that is.

This transfer looks for fresh start with NC State football

Adedire suffered a season-ending knee injury before the start of his junior campaign last year, so he might need a little time to get comfortable competing in high-level action again. Wolfpack head coach Dave Doeren is trusting that the young athlete can show the promise he flashed in Lubbock, or perhaps even surpass it. Adedire posted two sacks, eight tackles for loss and 21 solo tackles in two years with the Red Raiders while also excelling on special teams.

He earned an honorable mention All-Big 12 selection his freshman year. With his versatility, and NC State's need for change, this could be a nice match entering the 2025-26 season. Pressure is mounting in Raleigh, as the ACC landscape gets a bit more challenging to navigate with Bill Belichick now leading North Carolina. Doeren and company are trying to gain an edge and revive a defense that previously defined the program.

NC State hired longtime assistant D.J. Eliot to replace new Marshall HC Tony Gibson as defensive coordinator. He has served the post before at Kentucky, Colorado, Kansas and Temple and most recently worked as the Philadelphia Eagles linebackers coach in 2023. Eliot now has an intriguing transfer he could utilize at his new job.

Adding former SEC defensive talents seems like a good idea in general, but the squad must figure out how to best integrate Joseph Adedire into the group. Assuming he can quickly assimilate himself to his new teammates and coaches, the 6-foot-3, 265-pounder should have a big opportunity to carve out an important role on NC State football.