President Donald Trump is putting together a commission to look at name, image and likeness in NCAA football and other sports. Also known as NIL, this policy allows college athletes to make money while in school. Former Alabama football coach Nick Saban is confirmed to be on this commission, per U.S. Senator Tommy Tuberville (R-AL), and reported by On3.

“Nick Saban is gonna be involved. I think the NIL is in dire need of restructuring,” Tuberville said in an interview on CNN and reported by On3.

Critics of NIL say the policy has become a pay-for-play system, where schools with the most money simply buy players. Critics also say NIL disproportionately hurts smaller schools. These are some of the reasons why Trump is getting the federal government involved.

“He’s got a commission that he’s putting together. I’ve recommended some people to go on it, of course. I’ve been working on it for four years,” Tuberville added.

Saban is rumored to be the point person of this commission, put together by President Trump. The U.S. Congress has also debated NIL and proposed legislation to offer guard rails on the policy, but no law has been passed.

The NCAA is looking at reshaping NIL for football and other sports

President Trump's commission is not the only body looking at reshaping NIL. NCAA President Charlie Baker has also proposed several changes to it. These changes include allowing schools to directly negotiate with players over NIL compensation. Currently, collectives help distribute NIL compensation directly and not schools.

The NCAA is also in court over this issue. In what is known as the House settlement, the agency is agreeing to have schools pay money to athletes who were previously denied NIL benefits.

Details are still getting ironed out.

“Moving forward, if final approval of the settlement is granted, NCAA rules will permit schools to provide direct financial payments to student-athletes, including for use of a student-athlete's name, image and likeness. Schools have until June 15 to decide whether to opt to provide benefits that would be permissible under the settlement for the coming academic year,” the NCAA said in a statement.

No matter what happens with the settlement, it is clear that college athletics is forever changed. In years past, the NCAA would not allow college athletes to make money.

The details of the Trump NIL commission are still very much in the air. It's unclear how much authority the commission could have in implementing changes to NIL, without a law being passed by Congress.