Big changes could be coming to college athletics because of an ongoing NCAA House settlement involving athlete revenue sharing and roster limits. Judge Claudia Wilkins has made it clear that she wants to approve the settlement, but there were a couple of changes that needed to happen first:

“In the end, the 75-year-old retiring judge indicated that she would, indeed, approve the settlement if changes are made specifically to two concepts: (1) provide a phase-in period for implementing new roster limits or ‘grandfather in' current athletes on rosters; and (2) adjust language related to binding future athletes to the 10-year settlement,” a report from Yahoo! said.

Now, if the roster limits aren't phased in/grandfathered in 14 days, the settlement will be denied.

“NEWS: Judge Claudia Wilken issued an order related to the House settlement today, giving attorneys 14 days to phase in or/and grandfather in roster limits or she will *deny* the House settlement,” Ross Delenger said in a post.

Co-lead counsel for the plaintiffs Steve Berman released a statement regarding the ultimatum:

“We appreciate the court's guidance and thoughtful review of this monumental case,” the statement read. “We are pleased that the court has rejected all of the objections but the roster issue, and we will work hard to convince the NCAA and the conferences to address the court's concerns. If we are unable to do so, then we are off to trial and we will return to fighting the NCAA in court with next steps.”

People are expecting roster limits to be phased in, and that would create a unique situation. A lot of players have lost a spot because of the current rule, even if they were previously offered a scholarship. It has put players like walk-ons and guys that don't see the field often in a difficult position. These spots could end up being open, however.

“If/when roster limits are phased in/grandfathered, college sports are going to be in an interesting place,” Pete Nakos said in a post. “Countless athletes have been told to hit the transfer portal or not enroll because of these roster limits. Now they could potentially have a roster spot for 2025-26.”

The road to this point has been long and complicated, but we are close to seeing a final decision here. With the 14-day ultimatum in place, it won't be long before there is more information. Judge Wilken has openly expressed that she wants to approve the NCAA's House settlement, so if roster limits are phased/grandfathered in in time, she will.