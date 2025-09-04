Over the past few years, the college football transfer portal has included thousands of players searching for new programs. The world of NIL has also changed the portal madness into a wild frenzy.

However, one area that was set to be addressed was the multiple transfer portal windows. In college football, one is in December and January right after the regular season ends and during bowl season, with the other being in the Spring. This gave players another chance to enter the portal, although it made things more difficult for programs to navigate the portal.

Currently, the first window is a 20-day period beginning in December and the second window is in April and is only 10 days.

On Thursday, a big update was revealed that the NCAA is planning for one portal window, per Yahoo college sports insider Ross Dellenger.

“The NCAA FB Oversight Committee voted today to support a single transfer portal in January, sources tell @YahooSports, ushering in a significant change. The Administrative Committee still needs to formally adopt the change later. The 10-day window is expected to open Jan. 2,” Dellenger wrote.

However, there is one final hurdle needed, as Dellenger points out.

“As “Emergency Legislation,” it requires approval from the Administrative Committee by Oct. 1 to take effect this year. The NCAA is in the midst of restructuring and populating committees under the new governance structure.”

On the contrary, the transfer window in December was a problem for teams in the College Football Playoff or later bowl games, and players transferred right before, including Georgia safety Mark Pope last year.

Per the latest, the only transfer window would be in December, barring approval, which might raise questions from CFP programs and team's playing in New Year's Six bowl games who are also preparing for meaningful football games.

Nonetheless, the NCAA is nearing a major change at long last.