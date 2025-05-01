With at least two more years of Dylan Raiola, the Nebraska football team is set at quarterback for the time being. That did not stop Matt Rhule from recruiting Raiola's potential successor and obtaining the commitment of class of 2027 four-star recruit Trae Taylor, per On3 Sports.

Still just a sophomore at Carmel Catholic High School, Taylor still wants to prove that he is “the best player in 2027,” he said to On3 Sports. He is currently the third-highest-rated quarterback recruit of the class, trailing No. 1 overall prospect Elijah Haven and Kavian Bryant.

Taylor committed to Nebraska over offers from Alabama, Illinois, Auburn, Georgia, Colorado, and others. As a native of Mundelein, Illinois, he was briefly expected to choose his hometown Illini, but instead gave Rhule his verbal commitment.

Depending on how Raiola's next two years go, Taylor is expected to land in Lincoln either right after his predecessor's departure or in time for his senior season. Either way, Taylor would only have to sit behind Raiola for a year at most before taking over the reins of Rhule's offense.

Trae Taylor continues Nebraska football's upward trend

Despite losing a mass of players to the college football transfer portal, Nebraska's outlook remains as high as it has been in years. Coming off the program's first bowl victory since 2015, Dylan Raiola is already aiming for the College Football Playoffs in 2025.

Amid their losses, the Cornhuskers also managed to snag a handful of promising players from the portal. Rhule bolstered his offense with former Alabama offensive tackle Elijah Pritchett and a pair of receivers in Nyziah Hunter and Hardley Gilmore. Nebraska also improved its defense with defensive linemen Dasan McCullough, Williams Nwanweri, Gabe Moore and Jaylen George, in addition to cornerbacks Justyn Rhett and Jamir Conn, among others.

With Rhule and Raiola doubling down on their commitment to the Big Red in the offseason, Nebraska is turning into a dark-horse contender in the Big 10 as soon as 2025. The Cornhuskers' record improved in each of Rhule's first two years and looks to continue that trend in Raiola's sophomore season.