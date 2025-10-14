The Nebraska Cornhuskers improved to 5-1 after a dramatic win over the Maryland Terrapins on Saturday. Star quarterback Dylan Raiola put on a show in his best game of the season so far, throwing for 260 yards and four touchdowns. The victory propelled the Cornhuskers into the AP Top 25. However, rumors continue to circle around Nebraska head coach Matt Rhule.

Rhule is an accomplished college football coach, even though his time in the NFL did not go well. While the future of the Cornhuskers' football program hinges on Raiola as much as it does on their coach, Rhule's influence on the team has helped it improve drastically. After the Penn State Nittany Lions moved on from James Franklin, though, Rhule's future is uncertain.

The veteran coach has coached at Nebraska since 2022, steadily improving the team each season. Despite the clean fit between him and the program, rumors saying that he will leave for Penn State continue to grow louder and louder. Raiola offered his thoughts on the drama circling around his team. He told On3 Sports' Pete Nakos that he does not think Rhule is going to leave.

“He ain’t going nowhere,” Raiola said. “It doesn’t faze him at all. It’s just some people stirring things up. He’s as locked in as ever on this football game. I just had to make sure everybody knew that that’s our head ball coach, and he’s staying right here.”

Nebraska is off to a strong start thanks to Raiola and Rhule's leadership. The remainder of the Cornhuskers' schedule gives them a clear path to the Big 10 championship game and a spot in the College Football Playoff. However, the whispers connecting Rhule to Penn State will be on full display when Nebraska visits the Nittany Lions later this season.

Regardless of how the season ends, Raiola and the Cornhuskers believe that Rhule is a good fit at their school. The quarterback, for one, believes he will turn down the opportunity to replace Franklin.