The Nebraska Cornhuskers are off to a 3-1 start. Head coach Matt Rhule and his team are still reeling from a close loss to the Michigan Wolverines last Saturday. However, that has not stopped the coach from dominating on the recruiting path. He added 4-star wide receiver recruit Jabari Watkins to his latest class, beating out the Illinois Fighting Illini and Florida State Seminoles.

Watkins had his pick of schools, deciding between a long list of Power 4 teams. He ultimately decided to join Rhule and the Cornhuskers, joining a team on the up and up in the college football world. As a talent, Watkins should walk through the door as Nebraska's top receiver next year. He gives Dylan Raiola an elite target if he decides to stick around for another school year.

Watkins is confident about his decision, according to On3 Sports.

“I finally made it home,” Watkins said.

Raiola has dominated headlines after a hot start to the regular season. He is one of the top quarterback prospects in the 2027 NFL Draft class. Having a top-tier receiver like Watkins could help him propel the Cornhuskers into the upper echelon of the Big 10 next season. Nebraska has games against USC and Penn State to prove itself, but Rhule's team may need one more year.

Florida State may be the most surprising team in college football so far this season. The Fighting Illini, on the other hand, received a reality check from the Indiana Hoosiers last weekend. That loss may have pushed Watkins towards Nebraska as he made his final decision.

Rhule and the Cornhuskers face some high expectations heading into the rest of their season. If Raiola is as good as experts say he is, Nebraska is a dangerous team in 2026. With Watkins in the mix on the outside, Rhule's team has a new weapon to use against the heavy hitters in the Big 10.