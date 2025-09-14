Matt Rhule and the Nebraska Cornhuskers are off to a strong start this season, especially after blowing out the Houston Christian Huskies 59-7 on Saturday evening.

Nebraska dominated the game from start to finish, overwhelming their opponents on both sides of the ball. The Cornhuskers scored 14 or more points in each of the first three quarters, making sure their lead would be too much to overcome for the Huskies.

Rhule reflected on the win after the game, via reporter Lauren Michelson. He expressed satisfaction with the start to the year but is aware that the schedule will get difficult from there. The team faces Michigan, Penn State, USC, and Iowa among others in their last nine games.

“The road gets a lot harder. If we stay where we are right now, we won't win a lot of games moving forward,” Rhule said.

How Matt Rhule, Nebraska played against Houston Christian

Matt Rhule knows there are bigger challenges awaiting the Nebraska Cornhuskers this season. While the 3-0 start presents promise, they must keep up that momentum down the stretch.

In the meantime, their 59-7 rout over Houston Christian was excellent. Dylan Raiola made easy work of the Huskies' defense, completing 15 passes out of 21 attempts for 222 yards and two touchdowns.

The run game was especially efficient throughout the matchup, finishing with 192 yards and four scores. Kwinten Ives had 12 rushes for 85 yards and a touchdown, while Emmett Johnson came next with 13 carries for 78 yards and two scores.

The receivers took advantage of the long passes Raiola and the backup quarterbacks completed. Dane Key led the way with four catches for 104 yards and a touchdown, while Cortez Mills followed with three receptions for 98 yards and a score.

The Cornhuskers will look to protect their perfect record in their next matchup, remaining at home. They host the Michigan Wolverines on Sept. 20 at 3:30 p.m. ET.