Nebraska football has one final tune-up before conference play opens as it hosts FCS-level Houston Christian. While Nebraska is a heavy favorite in this game, head coach Matt Rhule is not taking the opponent lightly. As the Cornhuskers prepare to face Michigan in Week 4, they still have a game to be played this week, and it is time for bold predictions for this clash.

Houston Christian enters the game with a 1-1 record on the year. They were dominant in Week 1, facing Arkansas Baptist, an NAIA team. The Huskies scored 49 second-half points on the way to a 69-0 victory. The next week, turnovers would doom them against Eastern Kentucky. In the first quarter, they fumbled the ball away three times, leading to two field goals and a scoop-and-score to be down 13-3. The Huskies made it a three-point game going into the half, but a late touchdown by Eastern Kentucky led to a 20-10 defeat for the Huskies.

Meanwhile, Nebraska is also 2-0 on the year. It was a struggle in the first game of the year, facing Cincinnati at a neutral site. After being down 3-0 in the first quarter, Nebraska rallied to take a 13-3 lead into the halftime break. Still, Cincinnati would keep it close in the second half. The Cornhuskers came away with the 20-17 victory. In Week 2, Nebraska faced Akron. Despite a 68-0 victory, Rhule was still not pleased with his team's performance. As they face another inferior opponent this week, he hopes to see the killer instinct that was lacking in Week 2.

Dylan Raiola shines again

Quarterback Dylan Raiola has been dominant this year. In two games, Raiola has completed 57 of 73 passes for 607 yards and six touchdowns. He has yet to throw an interception as well. Against Akron in Week 2, Raiola set career highs. He passed for 364 yards and four touchdowns. The 728 yards of offense for the Huskers were the most since 2014.

Houston Christian has yet to face a strong quarterback or a great offense this year. The two quarterbacks for Arkansas Baptist went a combined 7 for 27 passing with 62 yards and an interception. Myles Burkett, quarterback for Eastern Kentucky, completed 13 of 19 passes, but for just 79 yards and a pick. The team will face a much different level of competition with Raiola. He is averaging over eight yards per attempt this year, while also having over 11 yards per completion.

Further, the Huskies will not be able to get pressure on Raiola. The offensive line has been solid for Nebraska, and the pass rush for Houston Christian does not have the players to get home. This will give the Cornhuskers quarterback plenty of time to find open receivers and have a massive day.

The Nebraska defense scores

Nebraska currently ranks 24th in FBS in turnover margin per game, while sitting 40th in takeaways per game this season. In the secondary, this is led by Malcolm Hartzog Jr. Hartzog had the game-sealing interception in Week 1 against Cincinnati. He has eight career interceptions, but has yet to score a touchdown in his career on defense. He does have one from 2022 in the return game, but this is a prime opportunity to get his first defensive touchdown.

The defense also has two fumble recoveries on the year, but has yet to score on defense this season. The Cornhuskers' defense scored three touchdowns last year and will get its first of the season in this game. The main reason is that they will have plenty of opportunities. Houston Christian turned over the ball four times against Eastern Kentucky, with one of the fumbles being returned for a touchdown. They also threw an interception and lost a fumble in the Week 1 game against Arkansas Baptist.

That gives them six turnovers in just two games. Now, they face a defense that is ranked 12th in opponent yards in FBS, 11th in opponent points per game, and 11th in opponent third down conversions. Houston Baptist is going to need to take some risks to keep this one close, and that is going to lead to turnovers. One of those turnovers is going to be brought back for a touchdown.

The Cornhuskers complete a second straight shutout

The Nebraska defense was dominant against Akron. The Zips converted just one of 14 third-down chances, while converting one of two fourth-down opportunities. Further, they passed for just 62 yards on 23 attempts, good for only 2.7 yards per attempt. The running game did not fare much better, with 113 yards on the ground on 36 tries. While Rhule has said that Houston Christian has players on the roster who could play at the power conference level of FBS, they also have players who are on the field that would not be able to play for Akron.

The run defense for Nebraska has been the weak spot. The team is 83rd in FBS opponent rushing yards per game. Houston Christian is not going to have the luxury of running much in this game. Moreover, the run game has led to five fumbles already this year. The running game also struggled in Week 2. Xai'Shaun Edwards ran for 175 yards on just 17 carries in Week 1, but managed just 25 yards on 10 carries against a better opponent. Without a run game, Houston Christian is going to be forced to pass.

Nebraska is first in the nation in opponent passing yards per attempt and fourth in opponent passing yards per game. It is going to be nearly impossible for Houston Christian to score, and Nebraska will take a second straight shutout in this one.