Nebraska coach Matt Rhule has been clear about what he wants from his team as it enters Big Ten play. The Cornhuskers are unbeaten through three games, but Rhule is stressing focus, discipline, and consistency ahead of Nebraska's major test against No. 21 Michigan.

Rhule called the chance to face a top-25 opponent exactly the type of stage Nebraska players came to Lincoln to embrace. While acknowledging Michigan’s pedigree as a national power, he said the key for his program is avoiding the mistake of overvaluing one game.

“We believe every game is a big game because we’re playing in it,” Rhule said. “Now, the University of Michigan is an elite football team, an elite football power. They’ve got great players. So, that makes it all the more fun.

"We're focused on us." – @CoachMattRhule on opening B1G play and taking each game one at a time pic.twitter.com/qUC7bXnvoq — Huskers Radio Network (@HuskersRadio) September 17, 2025

Matt Rhule's Cornhuskers seek growth in Big Ten opener against Michigan

Article Continues Below

Rhule pointed to lessons learned from last season, when the Huskers rode an emotional win against Colorado only to struggle the following week. The message now is about balancing intensity with consistency across a grueling schedule.

Nebraska enters with confidence after outscoring opponents 147-24 in nonconference play. Quarterback Dylan Raiola has been efficient, completing over 76 percent of his passes with eight touchdowns and no interceptions. Kentucky transfer Dane Key has emerged as a reliable target, while kicker Kyle Cunanan has been perfect on the season.

Still, vulnerabilities remain. Nebraska ranks No. 1 nationally in passing defense but sits 75th against the run, a concern against a Michigan offense that thrives on physicality and sits among the nation’s top 15 rushing units.

Rhule praised Michigan’s offensive line as one of the most powerful his team will face and said defensive coordinator Wink Martindale’s aggressive schemes will test Raiola’s poise. “They’ll show you one picture before the snap and change it after,” Rhule said. “That’s where quarterbacks get challenged.”

Nebraska has dropped 27 straight games against ranked opponents and has lost its last four meetings with Michigan, including a 45-7 defeat two years ago. Rhule acknowledged those numbers but insisted his focus is on daily improvement rather than streaks.