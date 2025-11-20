The Winnipeg Jets lost some big names over the summer, but they have made sure another one doesn't leave town. Adam Lowry signed a five-year contract extension with Winnipeg on Wednesday night. This contract, worth a total of $25 million, kicks in once the 2026-27 league year begins on July 1.

Lowry has spent his entire career with Winnipeg to date. In fact, he was drafted by the organization the year they returned to Manitoba following the relocation of the Atlanta Thrashers. Over the last three seasons, he has served as the team's captain, as well.

It's hard to understate just what Lowry means to the Jets. There is a lot that he brings on and off the ice that Winnipeg could not have easily replaced. With this in mind, let's take a closer look at this contract extension and hand out some grades.

Could Adam Lowry have earned more?

Lowry would have become a free agent this summer had he not signed this deal. The Jets star gets pretty much everything he wanted from this deal. He earns a raise from his current $3.25 million salary. He gets long-term stability with this deal. And he remains with the team that took a chance on him all those years ago.

However, it's hard to ignore a couple of things with this contract. It's unlikely Lowry would have earned a better term on the open market. The max he could have signed for in the summer is six years, due to changes in the CBA. Getting that extra year may not have been all that important for the Winnipeg captain.

At the same time, he could have certainly earned more money on the free agent market. Had he hit the market, there was a chance that he could've been one of, if not the best, player available. Moreover, he plays hockey's most in-demand position: center.

There's no reason for Lowry to leave the Jets, of course. The veteran pivot is playing for a team he loves. And the Jets are one of the best teams in the NHL right now. He could realistically win a Stanley Cup here. Still, he didn't maximize his potential last payday, and that knocks the grade down a bit.

Jets take gamble on Lowry's health, consistency

Article Continues Below

The Jets need Lowry in their lineup. He is not an offensive force, having only scored 15+ goals twice in his career. He has also never reached the 40-point mark. At the same time, he offers a lot of value in other areas of the ice that aren't so easily replaced.

He is one of the team's best forecheckers. He doesn't block a ton of shots, but the captain will throw the body. Lowry brings a physical element to help the skilled players. And he is a very valuable faceoff taker, having a 51.3% success rate in the circle.

The logic behind this contract makes sense for the Jets. At the same time, there's a definite bet being made. Winnipeg is betting that he will avoid the sort of injuries that tend to come along with physical play. They are betting that his age decline won't be too dramatic.

Lowry is certainly valuable, but there's a limit to it. Since he doesn't produce on offense, he needs to continue the off-puck play to be effective. If that drops off, then they are paying $5 million for a player who provides third-line offense at best. So while the deal makes sense, it's one that could easily backfire all the same.

Grades and final thoughts

The Jets and Lowry both receive fine grades for this contract. Each side gets what they want out of this deal. Lowry remains in a familiar spot with a pay raise and a chance to win a Cup. Winnipeg keeps its heart and soul, ensuring they still have their leader to keep this train rolling. There are risks and concerns, but it's a deal each side can feel good about at this time.

Adam Lowry grade: B+

Winnipeg Jets grade: B+